LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many of the Gaslight Festival events had to be postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But one event will go on with social distancing in mind.
The Gaslight Festival Balloon Glow will be a drive through experience.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser spent the morning with organizers.
Hot air balloons will illuminate and glimmer for thousands of Jeffersontown residents.
Starting at dusk, you’ll be able to take a leisurely drive through the colorful balloons (weather permitting).
Gaslight Festival
Balloon Glow (Drive Through)
Papa Johns Corporate Headquarters
2002 Papa Johns Blvd
Louisville, KY 40299
Friday, September 18
Starts at Dusk
Participants will be asked to gather at the Indiana Wesleyan University campus nearby.
1500 Alliant Ave, Louisville, KY 40299
You must visit IWU to receive admittance to the balloon glow.
