GEORGETOWN, In. (WDRB) -- The Georgetown Drive-In will open for its 70th season on Friday.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser stopped by the iconic Southern Indiana entertainment spot.
The Georgetown Drive-In has been in owner Bill Powell’s family for 56 years.
And it hasn’t changed that much.
It was originally a solo screen when it opened in 1951.
They added the second screen in the late 90’s.
Georgetown Drive-In still maintains a playground for the kids.
The attraction prides itself on the traditional elements but it has upgraded the audio to stereo FM radio.
But, you can still use a drive-in window speaker to flashback to the good ole days.
They have moved into the digital age with video and sound.
To add to the nostalgia, they recently acquired Louisville’s old Showcase Cinema sign.
Now proudly on display at the drive-in.
Film cutting ceremony with Georgetown town officials at 5:30 on Friday, May 7th.
Screen 1
Godzilla vs. Kong 9:00 pm
Mortal Kombat 11:00 pm
Screen 2
Tom & Jerry 9:00 pm
Wonder Woman 1984 10:45 pm
They’ll see you under the stars at the Georgetown Drive-In Theatre.
Click here to get connected to the Georgetown Drive-In.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.