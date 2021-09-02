GEORGETOWN, In (WDRB) -- Georgetown, Indiana wants to celebrate its community.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns about the 5th Annual Historical Whistle Stop Showcase happening Labor Day weekend.
The 4-day celebration happens from September 3rd through the 6th.
Activities happen on the Georgetown Optimist Club grounds.
Friday, September 3rd / 9am-4pm
Antique Engine and Tractor Show
FREE Senior Day Luncheon Noon By Destination Georgetown
Bingo, Crafters Showcase and Food Vendors
Musical Festival 6:30-8:30 pm
Featuring "Blaise Streets Trio"
Saturday, September 4th / 9am-4pm
Antique Engine and Tractor Show
Llamas Petting Farm 10am-2pm
Crafters Showcase and Demonstrations
Duncan Tunnel and Depot Historical Showcase
Youth Tractor Pull and Youth Donut Stacking Contest by the Georgetown Bakery
Disc Golf Demonstrations and Putting Tournament by Mister Hardware
Raffles and Food
Sunday, September 5th / 11:30am-4pm
Celebration of Community and Private Vow Renewal
Monday, September 6th / 9am-4pm
Car Show - Open Rod Run
Art for Kids Classes
Flea Market
Live 50's-60's Music
B3Q Barbeque & Food Court Raffles
Drawings for Door Prizes including a Florida Vacation
