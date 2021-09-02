GEORGETOWN, In (WDRB) -- Georgetown, Indiana wants to celebrate its community.

WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns about the 5th Annual Historical Whistle Stop Showcase happening Labor Day weekend.

The 4-day celebration happens from September 3rd through the 6th.

Activities happen on the Georgetown Optimist Club grounds.

Friday, September 3rd / 9am-4pm

Antique Engine and Tractor Show

FREE Senior Day Luncheon Noon By Destination Georgetown

Bingo, Crafters Showcase and Food Vendors

Musical Festival 6:30-8:30 pm

Featuring "Blaise Streets Trio"

Saturday, September 4th / 9am-4pm

Antique Engine and Tractor Show

Llamas Petting Farm 10am-2pm

Crafters Showcase and Demonstrations

Duncan Tunnel and Depot Historical Showcase

Youth Tractor Pull and Youth Donut Stacking Contest by the Georgetown Bakery

Disc Golf Demonstrations and Putting Tournament by Mister Hardware

Raffles and Food

Sunday, September 5th / 11:30am-4pm

Celebration of Community and Private Vow Renewal

Monday, September 6th / 9am-4pm

Car Show - Open Rod Run

Art for Kids Classes

Flea Market

Live 50's-60's Music

B3Q Barbeque & Food Court Raffles

Drawings for Door Prizes including a Florida Vacation

Click here to get connected to the Town of Georgetown, Indiana.

