LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Meet Magnolia. The adorable little girl is the newest Gerber baby, who was adopted into her forever family.
In a release, Gerber announced that Magnolia Earl, from Ross, California, won the company's 10th annual photo search wowing the judging panel with "her joyful expression, playful smile and warm, engaging gaze."
Baby Magnolia was chosen as the 2020 Gerber Spokesbaby from more than 327,000 entries. She celebrates her first birthday Saturday.
Magnolia has brought so much joy to everyone she meets. Her personality is beyond happy and joyful.
Her mother, Courtney Earl, entered Magnolia in the photo search. In the release she said, "Magnolia has brought so much joy to everyone she meets. Her personality is beyond happy and joyful."
Earl says a year ago the family received a call from the adoption agency saying there was an expectant mom in labor who wanted to talk to them. A few hours later, Magnolia was born. "Adoption is incredibly special to our family's story. Winning Photo Search is an opportunity to tell Magnolia's story and shed light on all the beautiful and different ways families are made."
Magnolia has two older sisters, Whitney, 12, and Charlotte, 8, who is also adopted.
In addition to the opportunity to be featured on Gerber's marketing, Magnolia and her family were rewarded a $25,000 cash prize, $1,000 in Gerber Childrenswear, $1,000 from Walmart and phones with a year of free unlimited service from Verizon.
