LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The special Bourbon & Bowties night benefits Norton Children's Hospital.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns about a way to give back if you can't make it to the event.
The 11th annual Bourbon & Bowties™ features music, hors d’oeuvres from Louisville’s top chefs and an auction to raise funds for Norton Children’s Hospital through Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation.
The community has contributed more than $2 million over the years, benefiting nearly 185,000 children annually from throughout Kentucky and Southern Indiana.
Bourbon & Bowties
August 26th
6:30 to 10 p.m.
Fleur de Lis Farm
8316 Wolf Pen Branch Road
Prospect, Kentucky
Tickets for the 2021 Bourbon & Bowties event are sold out.
To be added to the 2022 Bourbon & Bowties mailing list, send your name, mailing address and email address to foundations@nortonhealthcare.org.
The online restaurant raffle gives everyone a chance to participate and make difference in a child's life.
Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation has tickets on sale now for a chance to win $100 gift certificates to 26 local restaurants.
The winner will be drawn August 26th at 9 p.m., during Bourbon & Bowties.
Tickets are $25 per ticket; only 1,000 will be sold.
Proceeds benefit Norton Children’s Hospital.
Participating restaurants:
August Moon Chinese Bistro, Bar Vetti, Bourbons Bistro, Brooklyn and The Butcher, Butchertown Grocery, The English Grill, Equus & Jack’s Lounge, The Fat Lamb Modern Kitchen & Bar, Fork & Barrel, Four Pegs, Louisville Marriott Downtown, Lou Lou Food & Drink, LouVino, Martini Italian Bistro, Mercato Italiano, Mesh, Napa River Grill, Porcini, River House, The Seelbach Hilton, Seviche: A Latin Restaurant, Sweet Surrender, Taco Luchador, The Village Anchor, Vincenzo’s Italian Restaurant and Volare Italian Ristorante
Tickets for the restaurant raffle can be purchased by calling (502) 629-8060.
Or click here to get connected to the Bourbon & Bowties Restaurant Raffle.
