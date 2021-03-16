LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spring might be the perfect time to get your house in order.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser joined professional organizer Pinky Jackson for some Spring Cleaning advice.
Get ready to tackle those cluttered kitchen cabinets, coat closets, outdoor toys and more.
Put a cleaning schedule together and allocate a few hours or several weeks to get it done.
Invite friends and family, or hire a team to help.
Gather supplies, like cleaning agents that are nontoxic, effective and multipurpose.
Declutter stuff your family has outgrown, items that are outdated or outsized.
Clean from the ceiling to floor, inside and out.
Take care of any annual maintenance.
Organize spring activities including outdoor adventures and even back to school schedules.
Spruce up the place with spring decor like fresh flowers and a spring color palette.
Feel a sense of accomplishment when you have checked everything off your list.
Click here to get connected to Pinky Jackson Organizing and the FREE Spring Cleaning Checklist.
