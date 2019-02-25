LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Gardeners can't wait to get their hands dirty this time of year.
Summer vegetables need a little time to get started. You can use potting soil, trays and seeds or small peat pots to get seeds going. But you'll need to keep them indoors until it warms up a bit.
Pick the seeds you want for your garden and have a plan, says Jim Lehrer of Brownsboro Hardware and Paint's. Herbs, vegetables and some flowers are good to start indoors. Place the peat pots away from direct sunlight until the seeds start to sprout. Once the plant begins to grow, remove the lid and place in the window for the direct sunlight, says Lehrer. Allow the plant to grow indoors until at least mid-April or early May before moving outside.
