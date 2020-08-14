LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — You can get a history lesson aboard the Mary M. Miller this Saturday, August 15th 3:30pm.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser spent the morning with some of the Belle of Louisville Riverboats Crew before their Harbor History Cruise.
This narrated sightseeing cruise on the Mary M. Miller takes you down the Ohio River on a one hour cruise.
Louisville’s newest addition to the waterfront, the Mary M. Miller is named for America’s first female licensed steamboat captain.
With as much spirit as her namesake, the Mary M. Miller is a propeller-driven riverboat with old fashioned charm and modern amenities.
Harbor History Cruise Tickets:
$15 for adults & seniors (65+)
$10 for children (5 – 14)
Free for children 4 & under
