LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dare to Care Food Bank hosts the 18th Taste of Derby Festival Tuesday, April 9th.
It's the 30th year of a taste event to support Dare to Care Food Bank.
This Kentucky Derby Festival event at Louisville Slugger Field showcases Louisville's top restaurants and bourbon distilleries.
The Taste of Derby Festival has the feel of an upscale cocktail party, but it's open to the public.
Sample signature dishes from more than 65 of Louisville's top restaurants and beverage companies.
The participating restaurants will offer a selection of appetizers, entrees and dessert items.
There is also a bourbon tasting, wine tasting, and a silent auction.
Some of the liquor vendors will feature small-batch brands not commonly available.
Tickets are $85 ($50 is tax deductible) and must be purchased in advance.
You must be 21 years old or older.
All proceeds benefit the Dare to Care Food Bank.
