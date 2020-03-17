LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Break out your green, St. Patrick's Day is here.
It's been a tradition for the past 10 years, Keith has worn a very festive green polyester leisure suit.
The suit makes another appearance courtesy of WDRB Photographer Eric Edwards.
The fancy getup was made by Eric's mother for his father's barber shop quartet.
To think, there are 3 other suits like that one.
Keith also invited his friend Patrick Engle, Sr. to get the day started off right.
Eventhough Patrick stands 4-feet tall, he definitely makes a big impression in his green outfit.
They spent the morning giving viewers "minute to win it" game ideas people can play at home while practicing social distancing.
This year's celebration will be very low key for area bars and restaurants.
The Coronavirus pandemic has forced the food industry in Indiana & Kentucky to offer carry-out only until further notice, no dining-in.
But you can still don your green and celebrate St. Patrick's Day wherever you are.
