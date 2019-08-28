LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of cyclists, paddlers and walkers will get moving on Labor Day.
Its the 15th consecutive Mayor's Subway Fresh Fit Hike, Bike & Paddle on Monday, September 2nd.
The three hiking paths includes a 5K route.
They all travel along Waterfront Park to the Big Four Bridge, all ending back at the Great Lawn.
All routes are dog friendly, except for the route across the Big Four Bridge.
The 13.5-mile bike route starts near the Flock of Finns on Witherspoon Street and goes through the Beecher Terrace redevelopment and parts of Smoketown and Shelby Park neighborhoods, past the Logan Street Market and Paristown developments, past the Louisville City FC's under-construction stadium, and more.
The paddling activity begins at the Harbor Lawn in Waterfront Park and the route will be about 5 miles along Ohio River.
At 10 a.m., paddlers will go through the McAlpine locks to New Albany.
TARC will have free shuttle for the return trip to Waterfront Park.
The Louisville Kayak Company is offering kayak rentals before and at the event.
The event starts at 8 a.m. with fitness activities like: Zumba, tai chi, yoga and pickleball.
Browse from more than 50 different vendor booths and make sure you pick up your free Subway cash card when you visit their booth.
Click here to get connected to the Subway Fresh Fit Hike, Bike & Paddle.
