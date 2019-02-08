Nanz & Kraft Florist

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --Four Roses and Nanz & Kraft host the 12th annual Four Roses Flower Hour at Nanz & Kraft Florists (St. Matthews), Friday, February 8th.

From 5:30 - 8 p.m., spend the evening mingling over Bourbon and completing Valentine's Day shopping.

The Flower Hour features complimentary hors d'oeuvres and live jazz entertainment.

The suggested cash donation of $10 at the door benefits the American Heart Association.

A $20 VIP ticket option includes a gift pack from Four Roses, Nanz & Kraft, American Heart Association, Heine Brother's Coffee and Cellar Door Chocolates, valued at $40.

Nanz & Kraft has prepared a special "Go Red for Women" flower arrangement, including four red roses and a bottle of Four Roses Small Batch.

$10 of each "Go Red for Women" flower arrangement goest to the American Heart Association.

Last year, the event raised nearly $5,000 for the American Heart Association.

Click here to get connected to Nanz & Kraft Florist.

Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Morning Features Reporter