LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --Four Roses and Nanz & Kraft host the 12th annual Four Roses Flower Hour at Nanz & Kraft Florists (St. Matthews), Friday, February 8th.
From 5:30 - 8 p.m., spend the evening mingling over Bourbon and completing Valentine's Day shopping.
The Flower Hour features complimentary hors d'oeuvres and live jazz entertainment.
The suggested cash donation of $10 at the door benefits the American Heart Association.
A $20 VIP ticket option includes a gift pack from Four Roses, Nanz & Kraft, American Heart Association, Heine Brother's Coffee and Cellar Door Chocolates, valued at $40.
Nanz & Kraft has prepared a special "Go Red for Women" flower arrangement, including four red roses and a bottle of Four Roses Small Batch.
$10 of each "Go Red for Women" flower arrangement goest to the American Heart Association.
Last year, the event raised nearly $5,000 for the American Heart Association.
Click here to get connected to Nanz & Kraft Florist.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.