LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seeing well in the classroom could help lead to success in school.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser stopped by Visionworks to learn about eye exams for kids heading back to school and first time students.
Dr. Mark Lynn went over some of the warning signs that your child may need an eye exam:
Does your student squint to try to see better at a distance.
Do they turn their head one way or the other to use a dominant eye.
Does your child constantly complain of eye aches or headaches, especially after doing something up close.
Do they squirm while doing tasks within arms length.
Are they labeled as disruptive.
The answer could be, they just can't see what they are doing.
During an eye exam, the doctor is looking for general health of the eye.
They are making sure the lens, cornea and retina are in good shape.
Testing to see if the eyes are moving when they are supposed to and moving together.
Checking to see if both eyes are focusing at the same time.
A skilled examiner can even get information from an overwhelmed or crying child.
Parents can do a few things to make an eye exam less intimidating:
Communicate with your child before the eye exam.
Try to tell them exactly what's going on.
The scariest part is the unknown.
There will be machines and lights but nothing hurts.
There are no right answers.
A doctor wants to know what they see, not what we want the child to see.
Just a reminder:
Children ages 3 to 6 going into the public school system for the first time must have an eye exam by an ophthalmologist or optometrist before January 1st of the next year.
