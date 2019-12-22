LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you think Santa is busy the week before Christmas, try being a part of the United States Postal Service or in the package delivery business. On this edition of 'Gina on the Job', WDRB's Gina Glaros worked as a mail carrier during the holiday rush.
"We will come in and check our vehicles. We'll come in and get our work orders from our supervisor, go to our case, pull our mail, and we'll head out to the streets to deliver," said Erik Lasher, Letter Carrier for USPS.
The rows of cases make up Lasher's route. He has to match each piece of mail to the case.
Lasher delivers to around 100 homes a day, and knows all of the people on his route. "That's Mrs. Patterson," Lasher said.
After finishing up with envelopes, they go through the bigger deliveries and assign a loop number. That's where the home is on Lasher's route. "We know that's loop number five. So, we're going to mark a '5' there," he said.
Then it's time to hit the streets, but not before Gina puts on her uniform which includes a shirt, hat, jacket, mail bag and scanner. Mail carriers should also wear comfortable shoes that protect their feet.
They then load and sort the bundles of mail on the truck.
It is in a south Louisville neighborhood off Preston Street that Lasher's cases back at the post office come to life. "That home had just sold. So, I know there's a new homeowner that has come in there," Lasher said.
Mailbox after mailbox and street after street, USPS will deliver more than 30 percent more packages during the month of December than the rest of the year.
Lasher is a 13-year veteran. "I love it. This is one of my favorite jobs I've ever had. You meet new customers every day. You interact with the people out here," Lasher said.
The holidays do mean longer days in the elements. Lasher said customers can help their mail carriers. "If there's ice and snow, just access to their mailbox" helps, Lasher said.
That's because just like the jolly man in red, Lasher makes sure he stops at every home.
The postman's oath: "Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.”
