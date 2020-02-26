LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Friday, March 6th, Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana hosts its 14th Annual Desserts First.
Local area chefs will create original desserts and signature drinks using Girl Scout Cookie varieties as the key ingredient.
The chefs will gather and present their creations for tasting at:
Brown & Williamson Club
The Cardinal Stadium
2800 South Floyd Street
Desserts First is a fundraiser where guests enjoy an evening sampling exclusive culinary creations.
Desserts will be judged with the best desserts receiving top awards.
Guests will be able to vote for their favorite creation in the "People's Choice" awards.
Desserts First 2020
Friday, March 6th 5:30-8:00
Tickets $80
Benefits the Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana
All funds raised from this event benefit Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana, which serves over 16,000 girl and adult members in 64 counties throughout central and western Kentucky and southern Indiana.
Click here to purchase tickets.
