LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Sneaker brand K-Swiss is launching a Girl Scout cookie themed shoe line.
The collection consists of three different shoes inspired by Trefoil, Samoas and Thin Mint cookies.
The Thin Mint shoes are mint green and brown, with brown polka dots on the inside.
The Samoas-inspired shoes are reminiscent of the cookies' boxes.
The shoes are orange with magenta shoelaces and lining.
Finally, the shoes based on Trefoils are tan and blue, with the shape of the cookie embossed on the sides.
These sweet kicks go on sale March 4th.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media and FOX NEWS. All Rights Reserved.