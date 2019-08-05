LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Outfitting your student for another school year can be a challenge.
Keith Kaiser does some back to school shopping on a budget at Goodwill.
Goodwill Industries of Kentucky offers a money saving option for budget conscience families.
Kids can find unique items, and parents can maintain a tight family budget, all while helping to support Goodwill's mission.
College students can find furniture and housewares at Goodwill stores, enough to fill a dorm room or first apartment.
Plus, when you shop at or donate to Goodwill, you help keep items out of landfills and support Goodwill's job training and job placement programs for Kentuckians who have disabilities or other disadvantages.
Click here to find a location near you.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.