LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay is looking for a struggling restaurant in Louisville that wants his help.
His FOX show "24 Hours to Hell and Back" helps bring struggling restaurants back from disaster.
Ramsay is well-known for his tough approach to getting results, but he has helped revitalize restaurants all over the country.
The show is putting out the call to both restaurant owners and servers in Louisville to submit an application online for consideration. The application asks a number of questions including why the restaurant is struggling and why you deserve the opportunity.
Ramsay and his team promise to transform each restaurant they target with renovations, guidance and fresh new menus, and they do it in just 24-hours.
To apply or find out more, to to 24HoursCasting online.
