NEW ALBANY, In. (WDRB) -- Downtown New Albany will become a stroll through taco land on Saturday., September 17th.
Choose your ticket package and get ready for a fun filled day in Downtown New Albany.
Trade your tickets for tacos at up to 15 participating local restaurants.
Restaurants will have drinks for purchase and may offer drink specials.
Participants can share tickets.
For example, a family can share 10 tickets and not every participant has to purchase a separate ticket package.
VIP 10 Taco Tickets Package - $35
Early admission at Noon
Participants get: 10 taco tickets; a map of taco locations; and the opportunity to participate in the Scavenger Hunt.
Only 200 of the VIP packages will be sold.
General Admission - $30
10 Taco Tickets Package
Participants get: 10 taco tickets; a map of taco locations; and the opportunity to participate in the Scavenger Hunt.
General Admission - $20
5 Taco Tickets Package- Participants get: 5 taco tickets; a map of taco locations; and the opportunity to participate in the Scavenger Hunt.
Only 200 of the 5 ticket packages will be sold.
There are a limited number of ticket packages available
There is no guarantee that there will be any tickets for sale on the day of the event.
Tickets are non-refundable. Tickets can be transferred.
Event will be held rain or shine.
Taco Walk 2022
Downtown New Albany
Saturday, September 17th 1:00 - 5:00
