LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fishing may be a great way to pass the time these days.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser joins an avid fly fisherman for some advice.
Lee Squires went over the gear you need, how to tie a fly and how to know where the fish are biting.
Click here to get connected to the Derby City Fly Fishers.
https://derbycityflyfishers.com/resources/
Click here for the frequently asked questions about fishing guidelines concerning COVID-19.
https://fw.ky.gov/Documents/FAQsCoronavirus.pdf
Click here to get connected to Casting for Recovery.
https://www.facebook.com/CastingForRecoveryKentuckySoIndiana/
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.