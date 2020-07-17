LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Graeter’s Ice Cream celebrates its 150th birthday this year.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser learns what they have planned for National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 19th.
The family owned craft ice cream maker has been making sweet treats since 1870.
To commemorate the milestone, Graeter’s created the new “Birthday Cake” ice cream flavor.
It’s a blend of cake pieces and sprinkles in cake batter ice cream.
Graeter’s Ice Cream also plans for other surprises throughout the summer.
