LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Grilled Vidalia Onion and Corn Potato Salad is great side dish for a summer cookout.
This easy recipe combines grilled corn, onion, and peppers. Make this side item the day before your big cook so you can keep the grill clear for all those burgers and brats.
|3 lb.
|White Russet Potatoes (washed well)
|1 lb.
|Hardwood Smoked Thick Bacon
|2
|Vidalia Onions (sliced in half/thick rings)
|2 ears
|Sweet Corn (fresh, already cleaned & trimmed)
|As needed
|Kroger Extra Virgin Olive Oil
|1
|Poblano Pepper (washed)
|1 cup
|Hellman's Mayo
|1 cup
|Sour Cream
|To taste
|Kosher Salt & Fresh Cracked Black Pepper
- Preheat oven to 350°. Layout potatoes on baking sheet & bake about 60 minutes (tender, but not mushy). Cool on the counter, cut in large dice & add to large bowl.
- Layout bacon on foil lined baking sheet & add to preheated oven, bake 20 minutes (bacon should be browned & crisp), drain on plate with paper towel to cool, then roughly chop & add to large bowl.
- Preheat grill to medium-high. Lightly brush/drizzle onion & corn with olive oil. Grill corn just long enough to lightly char. Grill onion slices until a good amount of color on them & tender. Remove both from grill. Cut corn off the cob & add to a large bowl. Rough chop onion & add to large bowl.
- Put poblano on the grill & char well on all sides. Remove from grill, put in Ziplok & seal to let steam. Let sit about five minutes, remove from bag & wipe charred skin off pepper, cut stem end off, split in half, remove seeds, chop & add to large bowl.
- Add mayo & sour cream to large bowl & gently toss until blended. Season to taste with salt & pepper.
- Refrigerate until ready to serve at your Memorial Day party. Great dish to make the day before so you are ready to go for the party.
