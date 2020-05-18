LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio gave an update on the school district as it wraps up the final week of non-traditional instruction before summer break.
The district recently sent a notice to families to complete a survey about non-traditional learning over the last few months. He is hoping to gather information about how the program performed with students and families.
"We want to make sure we get information and data on how we feel NTI went for families and more specifically, how we can improve," Pollio said. "It's very difficult without a lot of face-to-face interaction to get that information so we want to be clear on it and we know there is a potential that we will have to do this in the future."
Dr. Pollio expects technology to play an even bigger role in the future as the district continues to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic. The district is preparing for the potential of another round of NTI during the fall start of school, and possibly into the winter. The feedback from the survey sent to families will be used to improve the NTI program as much as possible before the next school year arrives. A decision on the start of school in the fall will depend upon the health situation surrounding COVID-19 as summer progresses. Dr. Pollio says the district is going to announce possible plans under different scenarios in June. He says schools will also need to be flexible when it comes to potential plans.
Dr. Pollio said he is hoping to make some announcements soon about possible dates for in-person graduation ceremonies that would take place in the late summer or winter, if necessary.
Dr. Pollio also said guidelines were given to schools about how students can pick up items and personal belongings from each school that were left before the pandemic.
"We're still going to do it obviously in a safe manner because we know that our health and safety is number one," Dr. Pollio said. "As we go into next week and the following week, that's when all of those times will be happening where students and staff can come get things out of the building to wrap up the year."
Schools will send out information to families about how they can get the items, including drive-thru opportunities.
