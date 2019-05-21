'Hamilton' cast members to perform at Super Bowl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you live in Louisville, love the musical "Hamilton," but don't have a lot of money to spend on a ticket, you just might be in luck.

A new digital lottery, announced Tuesday, will give some lucky people a chance to buy tickets for the low price of $10.

Forty tickets will be sold for $10 for each performance that takes place at Whitney Hall inside the Kentucky Center.

The digital lottery will begin on June 2 at 11 a.m. in conjunction with the show's first performance in Louisville, which is set for June 4. Other digital lotteries will start two days before each performance.

Below are the rules for entering the digital lottery:

  • Use the official app for HAMILTON, now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (http://hamiltonmusical.com/app).
  • You can also visit http://hamiltonmusical.com/lottery to register.
  • The lottery will open at 11:00 AM ET two days prior to the performance date and will close for entry at 9:00 AM ET the day prior to the performance.
  • Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent at approximately 11:00 AM ET the day prior to the performance via email and SMS (if mobile number is provided).
  • No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.
  • Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets.
  • Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.
  • Tickets must be purchased online with a credit card by 4:00 PM ET the day prior to the performance using the purchase link and code in a customized notification email. Tickets not claimed by 4:00 PM ET the day prior to the performance are forfeited.
  • Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning 2 hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID. Lottery tickets void if resold.

