LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Businesses across Kentucky and Indiana are getting ready for Small Business Saturday. Ahead of the event, they are reminding shoppers on why it is important to shop local.
In the heart of downtown Jeffersonville, Indiana you will find a store called Schimpff's Confectionery where candy has been made for 128 years.
Jill and Warren Schimpff are fourth generation owners who took over the business in 1990.
"We might say the business at that point was 99 years and we said nothing can die at 99," Jill Schimpff said.
The couple packed up their bags and moved from California all in the name of keeping history alive.
"It's the small businesses that have kept America going," Warren Schimpff said.
That thought is echoed by small business owner Mo McKnight Howe.
"It keeps our economy going. It keeps our culture alive," Howe said.
It is why she opened Revelry nearly 10 years ago.
"I wanted a place that was purely local artist and handmade goods," Howe said.
From top to bottom at her Nulu store, you will find everything from paintings, jewelry and home decor. All items with a personal story behind them.
Keeping it local is what also inspired Lisa Bird to start Fleur de Lisas.
"All of our items are handmade, hand cut," Bird said.
A business made from scratch, that has now popped up at a pop up cottage in Norton Commons.
"I love doing this. It's a great way to provide a quality product to the customer out there. It's a handmade item, but not with a large price tag," Bird said.
Because they love what they do, the businesses are encouraging you to shop small -- not only on Small Business Saturday, but anytime you get the chance to.
"It's rewarding. It's feedback for us," Warren Schimpff said.
"And it's a slice of life. You can't say that about a big box store," Jill Schimpff said.
It's the unique tastes and experiences that keep bringing customers like Pamela Thomas back.
"I've been eating red hots. Well, since I was 11," Thomas said.
"I got six bags in here," Thomas said as she showed WDRB all the red hot candies she bought.
It's that type of support that small business owners say will keep them thriving for years to come.
"We wouldn't have been here for 128 years if it hadn't been for customer support." Warren Schimpff said.
According to the Shop Small Movement, for every dollar spent at a small business in the U.S, about 67 cents stays in the local community.