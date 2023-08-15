LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The riverfront in Madison, Indiana, will be filled with the sound of blues and the smells of barbeque this weekend for the 21st annual Madison Ribberfest BBQ & Blues.
Event organizers Erin Kindle and Drew Garrett stopped by WDRB Mornings Tuesday to give us an early taste.
"This is our 21st year, and it's a great festival to have a lot of fun with Blues for two days," Kindle said. "It's a great event."
The event will feature a beer garden, plenty of vendors serving up delicious BBQ and all the fixins, pig toss cornhole tournament, and lots more.
You'll find plenty of hot eats at the Ribberfest. "We actually have three different barbecue events going on," Garrett said. "We have the back yard, which is for amateurs, we have Kids Que for the children 9 to 15, and then we have the Kansas City BBQ Society professional event, which I have 44 teams attending this year."
Vendors will showcase different styles of barbecue at the event. A total of 63 judges will pick the best dishes.
Nine bands are scheduled to take the stage during the two-day festival, including:
- North Mississippi Allstars
- Tower of Power
- Victor Wainwright & The Train
- Blood Brothers - Mike Zito & Albert Castiglia with special guest Gary Hoey
- Mississippi Heat
- Joanna Connor
- Bleu Phonque
- The Travlin Mojos
- Gary Applegate and Joe Rock
It all happens this Saturday and Sunday at Madison's Riverfront and Bicentennial Park.
Wristbands for both days are $60 online and at the gate. An early bird discount price of $50 is available through Aug. 17. CLICK HERE for more information.
