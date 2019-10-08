LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a bird, it's plane, no it's a pumpkin.
Sam Peden Community Park in New Albany provides the backdrop for a Pumpkin Chunking competition Tonight, October 8th from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Thirty-six total teams (12 middle school + 12 high school + 12 adult teams) compete for awards.
The teams try to hit the Great Pumpkin target from up to 100 yards away (High School division: 70 yards) using a gravity powered trebuchet (treb-yoo-shay) firing 5 to 7 pound pumpkins.
Each team gets 3 attempts using supplied pumpkins.
All machines must use gravity (falling weights) as their only source of power, pass the usual safety and functionality checks, and be ready for competition at their start times.
Awards for accuracy, originality, and efficiency will be presented at 7:00 pm.
Plus, free pumpkin painting for the kids!
The event is part of the annual Harvest Homecoming event in New Albany.
Click here for the complete schedule.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.