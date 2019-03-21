LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Preschool-age children and their families are invited to the Southwest Regional Library's Preschool Jamboree.
It takes place Saturday, March 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Enjoy the farm fun with tractors, a corn pit, and live animals-including a miniature cow-from the Honey Hill Farm's mobile petting zoo.
This free event also features a musical performance by bluegrass youth band Kentucky Borderline, along with storytelling, hands-on activity stations, and child-friendly crafts.
Stop by and get your picture taken with the pig from "If You Give a Pig a Pancake".
Every child attending will also receive a free book to take home, courtesy of the Jefferson County Community Early Childhood Council.
Click here to get connected to the Preschool Jamboree.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.