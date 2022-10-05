LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Louisville Zoo celebrates the Halloween season with family friendly fun.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser gets a feel for Boo at the Zoo.
It's a 41 year Louisville tradition that transforms the Louisville Zoo into a living storybook, complete with some of your favorite characters brought to life, fun music and a safe place for trick-or-treating for kids 11 and under.
It's a kooky all-inclusive party experience with none of the spooky.
The Boo at the Zoo attractions included with your admission: The Spooktacular Carousel, “Not-so-itsy-bitsy” Spider House and The Headless Horseman of Sleepy Hollow experience.
This year, rather than receiving one treat per booth, kids 11 and under will receive multiple treats at each station.
BOO at the Zoo
Louisville Zoo
Weekends in October
(Thursday through Sundays)
October 1-2, 6-9, 13-16, 20-23 and 27-30
Party starts at 5 p.m. Route closes at 10 p.m.
Special Tickets Required for all Guests ages 3+
FREE Parking
Louisville Zoo Member $6.50
Non-Members $13.00
Meijer Anytime Tickets $11.00
Click here to get connected to Boo at the Zoo 2022.
