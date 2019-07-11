CLARKSVILLE, In. (WDRB) -- Haynes Martial Arts Academy wants women to feel more confident in tough situations.

Their Women's Self-Defense Seminar gives them the tools to protect themselves.

WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a lesson in self defense before the seminar on Saturday, July 13th.

Learn how to deter attacks by making yourself a "hard target".

Women's Self-Defense Seminar

Haynes Martial Arts Academy

Clarksville, IN

Saturday 2:30 - 4:30

Open to ages 13 and up.

FREE Participation

No experience necessary

Wear comfortable workout attire

