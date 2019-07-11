CLARKSVILLE, In. (WDRB) -- Haynes Martial Arts Academy wants women to feel more confident in tough situations.
Their Women's Self-Defense Seminar gives them the tools to protect themselves.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a lesson in self defense before the seminar on Saturday, July 13th.
Learn how to deter attacks by making yourself a "hard target".
Women's Self-Defense Seminar
Haynes Martial Arts Academy
Clarksville, IN
Saturday 2:30 - 4:30
Open to ages 13 and up.
FREE Participation
No experience necessary
Wear comfortable workout attire
