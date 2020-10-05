LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nanz & Kraft and The U of L Center for Healthy Air Water and Soil want you to have healthy indoor air quality.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser spent the morning learning how house plants can help you breathe better inside.
The Center for Healthy Air Water and Soil works to bring science and scientists to people.
They use Louisville as an Urban Laboratory to explore, learn and understand how our natural, social and personal environments impact human health and wellbeing.
The Healthy Plants Collection at Nanz & Kraft Florist is an important part of that work.
Plants and greenness offer a host of physical and mental health benefits for the people nearby.
The group teamed up with Nanz and Kraft in hopes to spark personal interest in the science behind our work.
Lauren Anderson from the University of Louisville Center for Healthy Air Water and Soil provided some information on physical health benefits of indoor plants and more.
Plants produce their own food through a process called photosynthesis.
This means they take in carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and release oxygen.
Photosynthesis "cleans" our air by absorbing carbon dioxide and by taking in certain other pollutants as well.
Some plants scrub the air of toxins like benzene, formaldehyde and trichloroethylene which are present in homes and office buildings.
