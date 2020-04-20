LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You can help fight life-threatening childhood diseases and win a house.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser gets a tour of the St. Jude Dream Home to be given away.
Don’t miss you chance to participate.
The $100 ticket could cover 2 platelet count tests or 6 meals for a St. Jude family.
And you have a chance to win a home.
Details of the house:
Sanctuary Bluff subdivision
4208 Hidden Bluff Court
Louisville, KY, 40241
Estimated value $500,000
3 bedroom 2 bath; approximately 2,200 square feet
Time and materials provided by Infinity Homes and Development.
Normally you would be able to tour the home but due to the current COVID-19 situation, the Louisville St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Open House will be postponed until further notice.
The official drawing of the St. Jude Dream Home winner will on June 5th, 2020.
It will be announced on WDRB in the Morning at 6:00 am along with other prize winners.
St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.
Founder and entertainer Danny Thomas opened the doors to St. Jude in 1962 with the dream that “no child should die in the dawn of life."
Click here to get connected to the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.
