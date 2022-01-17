LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Spend this MLK Day of Service making Louisville greener.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some organizations planting trees to honor the day.
Louisville Parks and Recreation & Louisville Urban Forestry have come together to beautify the city.
Louisville Parks and Recreation helps maintain 120 parks and 13,000 acres of public land.
These spaces have breathtaking scenic vistas, nature centers, sports leagues, historic homes, swimming pools, golf courses, community centers, campgrounds, conference centers and more.
Louisville Urban Foresty is the umbrella term for the Divisions of Community Forestry (street trees), Parks Forestry (maintain trees in parks and along parkways) and Landscaping (landscaping and planting trees in parks and parkways).
The Urban Forestry tree planting goal is to plant 2000 trees (1000 trees in the parks and along parkways & 1000 trees in the public rights-of-way along urban streets).
Volunteers are helping to plant 500 street trees.
Neighborhood and non-profit partners are helping to plant the other 500 street trees.
On Monday, January 17th from 1:00 to 4:00 pm, you have the opportunity to help plant trees in the Downtown Central Business District.
The group will be planting 39 trees around Slugger Field and towards 2nd street.
25-30 volunteers to help plant trees.
The trees are 2-inch caliper trees 6 ft. tall or taller.
Staff uses heavy equipment to auger the holes for the trees.
Volunteers will work in teams of 3 to prep and plant the trees.
This involves removing the container or cage from the tree's roots, removing matted roots, making sure the pre-dug hole is the correct width and depth, and placing the tree in its new location with a top layer of mulch.
No experience required and families/groups are welcome.
