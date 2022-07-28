MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky (WDRB) -- You can help fight life-threatening childhood diseases and win a house.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser got a tour of the St. Jude Dream Home to be given away.
Don’t miss you chance to participate.
7,000 chances will be sold.
The $100 ticket could cover 2 platelet count tests or 6 meals for a St. Jude family.
And you have a chance of winning a home.
Details of the house:
Bluegrass Meadows
140 Meadow Rose Lane
Mt Washington, Ky 40047
Estimated value $475,000
4 bedroom 2.5 bath; approximately 2,700 square feet
Time and materials provided by Fischer Homes.
You can tour the dream home September 3rd-25th.
Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sundays: Noon – 5 p.m.
The official drawing of the St. Jude Dream Home winner will on Thursday, October 6th.
It will be announced on WDRB in the Morning along with other prize winners.
St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.
Founder and entertainer Danny Thomas opened the doors to St. Jude in 1962 with the dream that “no child should die in the dawn of life."
Click here to get connected to the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.
