LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A reporter was just doing his job when a heard of bison interrupted him.
Reporter Deion Broxton posted a video of the interaction on Twitter Wednesday.
As soon as Broxton eyes the heard, he starts panicking.
"Oh my God. Oh my God. Oh no. I ain't messing with you," he says before taking off.
He quickly packs up his things into the trunk of his vechicle.
Wildlife experts say Broxton's decision to get out was the right thing to do.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.