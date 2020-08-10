(CNN) - Justin Schmidt is in the business of pain.
The entomologist and chemist gets stung by insects to understand the pain they produce, why they produce it and how they produce it. It's all in the name of science.
"I've been called many things over my lifetime, but I think some of my favorites are 'King of Sting,' and 'The Connoisseur of Pain,'" Schmidt says. He's definitely put in the work to deserve both those titles.
"I've probably been stung at least a thousand times," Schmidt says. "A lot of them were boring stings."
What's a "boring sting"? "Any time you work with honeybees, sooner or later you get a pinch, so you get stung. You hardly count those."
An accidental ant bite inspired his career
Schmidt's fascination with pain began by accident when he was a Ph.D. student at the University of Georgia.
"I was a chemist and I was looking for interesting projects that I could do in chemistry which involved insects," Schmidt recalls.
"I was down in Georgia and I got stung by a harvester ant ... They really hurt, and I thought, 'Ow, chemistry right here.'"
That set him off on a journey to try to understand the science behind the venom and the pain.
"I thought, 'I'll go out and compare a bunch of other stinging insects and see how different they are in chemistry,'" Schmidt remembers. "In the process you get stung by yellow jackets, paper wasps, fire ants, solitary wasps, and I would record."
He created his own pain scale
Those occupational hazards led him to develop his very own pain scale, known as the Schmidt Sting Pain Index.
"I started realizing there's data here. What can I do with this?" Schmidt says. "I realized I could score them on a pain scale from one to four. That was just basically the genesis of the pain scale, that I wanted to get something useful out of all that suffering I'd done."
In his pain index, 'one' measures as the mildest sting and 'four' as the most excruciating. The index only includes stinging ants, wasps and bees -- no caterpillars, biting flies or spiders are included.
"Automatically, a 'one' would be a fire ant," Schmidt starts off. "Kind of a sharp, piercing, like electric sharp shock ... It's not terribly serious and it lasts a couple of minutes."
He describes the pain delivered by a sweat bee -- another 'one' on the pain scale -- like "a tiny spark has singed a single hair on your arm."
"The honeybee is 'two,' which is kind of average," Schmidt continues.
So then, what's a 'four'?
"A 'four' is absolutely excruciatingly debilitating, incapacitating, just shuts you down," he says. "It's like every nerve is firing in your whole body at the same time. It's just absolute sheer pain."
But don't worry too much about running into one of these critters.
"The good news is there aren't very many 'fours,'" Schmidt says. "There's only three of them out of 80-some insects I have run across."
