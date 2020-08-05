(FOX NEWS) -- You can’t touch this high school principal’s hilarious back-to-school message to students:
Stop! Sanitize.
Dr. Quentin Lee, head of Childersburg High School in its namesake town in Alabama, knew his students would need a morale booster before coming back to class during the coronavirus pandemic. So the former band director tapped his musical talents to write and record a parody of MC Hammer’s 1990 classic, “U Can’t Touch This,” with a decidedly pro-hygiene theme.
Lee took just 15 minutes to rewrite the lyrics, according to Alabama NewsCenter, then he called local filmmaker Jaylen Mitchell to record the video. They also called upon a few students and teacher Jessica Veazey to play various roles in the video, which was filmed on the school’s campus.
“We are working tirelessly to make sure school is a place where students can be accepted, loved and clean,” Lee told local media outlets. “Everybody needs love, regardless of political party or ethnic background. If we can allow people to laugh and forget about their problems, then we’ve accomplished the goal.”
The final cut, posted to YouTube early last week, depicts Lee rapping about sanitizers and social distancing, wielding a thermometer gun and doing the "Running Man" — all the while demonstrating how students should expect to behave in school upon their return.
