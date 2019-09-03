LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Highlands Festival 2019 celebrates everything in the Highlands.
Saturday, September 7th beginning at 1 p.m., check out the hottest art, crafts and music.
The Family Fun Zone feature life size bubbles, cotton candy, face painting, balloon animals, glitter tattoos, a bouncy house, an obstacle course and more.
All of the Highlands Festival activities will take place along the 900 Block of Baxter Ave in the Highlands, from Highland to Broadway.
The music starts at 3pm.
FREE admission but there is a suggested $1 donation to The Arrow Fund.
The Arrow Fund is nonprofit organization that provides medical treatment to animals who have been victims of extreme torture, abuse, or neglect.
