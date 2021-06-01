Hillview City Bike Night KK

HILLVIEW, Ky (WDRB) -- The Hillview City Fair showcases Northern Bullitt County and helps a great cause.

WDRB's Keith Kaiser gets a preview of the special event happening June 3-5.

Hillview City Fair KK

The Hillview Government Complex will be filled with live entertainment, carnival rides, game booths, commercial exhibits, a beer garden, food and more.

The money raised through "The Ride to Ride Out Cancer" bike night on Thursday and pull tab sales all weekend helps active cancer patients with every day expenses while going through treatment.

LIVE Music Nightly:

Thursday, June 3 - Bike night

5:00 pm Noble Road

7:00 pm Mooseknuckle

Friday, June 4

6:00 pm Miss Hilview Preliminary Pageant

7:00 pm Tiffany Lynn Puckett Band

9:00 pm Thunderstruck

Saturday, June 5

5:00 pm Lonesome, On'ry and Mean Band

8:00 pm Colton Kise and Band

Thursday and Friday, 4pm-11pm

Saturday, Noon - Midnight

FREE Admission and FREE Parking

Unlimited ride armbands: $20 Thursday, $25 Friday and Saturday

Each wrist band or $15 food purchase earns a ticket for a cash prize drawing on Saturday Night.

Must be present to win.

Click here to get connected to the Hillview City Fair.

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags