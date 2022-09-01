GEORGETOWN, In (WDRB) -- Georgetown, Indiana wants to celebrate its community.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns about the 6th Annual Historical Whistle Stop Showcase happening Labor Day weekend.
The 4-day celebration happens from September 2nd through the 5th.
Activities happen on the Georgetown Optimist Club grounds.
Friday, September 2nd / 8am-4pm
Antique Engine and Tractor Show
FREE Senior Day Luncheon Noon By Destination Georgetown
Senior Programs 1:00-3:00
Musical Festival 3:00-5:00
Saturday, September 3rd / 9am-4pm
Antique Engine and Tractor Show
Swap Meet / Flea Market
Duncan Tunnel and Depot Historical Showcase
Youth Tractor Pull and Youth Donut Stacking Contest by the Georgetown Bakery
Doggie Costume Contest
Youth Dance 6:00-9:00
Sunday, September 4th
Celebration of Community and Private Vow Renewal
Kids' Bouncy House Noon-3:00
Monday, September 5th / 8am-3pm
Labor Day Car Rally
Cornhole Tournament
Live 50's-60's Music
Emery's Ice Cream & Lemonade Social
50/50 Raffle and Door Prizes
