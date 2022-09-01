GEORGETOWN, In (WDRB) -- Georgetown, Indiana wants to celebrate its community.

WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns about the 6th Annual Historical Whistle Stop Showcase happening Labor Day weekend.

The 4-day celebration happens from September 2nd through the 5th.

Activities happen on the Georgetown Optimist Club grounds.

Friday, September 2nd / 8am-4pm

Antique Engine and Tractor Show

FREE Senior Day Luncheon Noon By Destination Georgetown

Senior Programs 1:00-3:00

Musical Festival 3:00-5:00

Saturday, September 3rd / 9am-4pm

Antique Engine and Tractor Show

Swap Meet / Flea Market

Duncan Tunnel and Depot Historical Showcase

Youth Tractor Pull and Youth Donut Stacking Contest by the Georgetown Bakery

Doggie Costume Contest

Youth Dance 6:00-9:00

Sunday, September 4th

Celebration of Community and Private Vow Renewal

Kids' Bouncy House Noon-3:00

Monday, September 5th / 8am-3pm

Labor Day Car Rally

Cornhole Tournament

Live 50's-60's Music

Emery's Ice Cream & Lemonade Social

50/50 Raffle and Door Prizes

