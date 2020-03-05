LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It has been almost 30 years, but a sequel to "Hocus Pocus" is finally happening.
Adam Shankman is ready to put a spell on moviegoers. Variety reports that he will be directing "Hocus Pocus Two" for Disney Plus.
The original 1993 classic followed three sisters, who were resurrected 300 years after being cursed. Reports say the original cast members are not attached to the sequel, but Disney hopes Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker will reprise their roles as the Sanderson sisters. The goal is to make a sequel rather than a reboot.
Shankman is best known for directing "Hairspray." He also signed-on to direct "Disenchanted," the sequel to Disney's "Enchanted".
"Hocus Pocus" was a commercial and critical disappointment, when it was released. But it has since become a cult favorite thanks to repeated airings on cable each Halloween season.
