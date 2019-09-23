LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Put on your boots and cowboy hats to help celebrate Green Hill Therapy's 11th Anniversary of Hoedown on the Hill.
This annual fundraiser benefits hippotherapy and aquatherapy programming for children with special needs.
Enjoy dinner, games, music, live & silent auction, including a VIP tour and bourbon tasting.
Green Hill Therapy is a non-profit organization in east Louisville which integrates occupational, physical and speech therapy with hippotherapy and aquatherapy.
Specialists provided more than 5,500 therapy sessions in 2018 and helped 200 children and families.
Hoedown on the Hill is on Sat., Sept. 28 from 6 to 10 p.m.
The event happens at Green Hill Therapy, located at 1410 Long Run Road.
Tickets cost $85. Click here to purchase tickets.
