LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Holiday Laser Dome returns for another year this holiday season.
The festive light show is part of Paristown's Fete De Noel Festival (Festival of Christmas) going on now through January 5th.
Expect an immersive experience inside a geodesic dome with perfectly synchronized lasers set to holiday music.
The creators Ryan Daly and Garrett Crabtree use six lasers to deliver on-dome visuals and 3D atmospheric effects.
The shows run twice an hour.
The 6-week festival features a Winter Village including Louisville’s only authentic outdoor ice skating rink in Christy’s Garden.
Skate, shop, eat and drink in the heart of Paristown and enjoy the Award Winning laser show.
Holiday Laser Dome
Paristown's Fête de Noël
Now through January 5th
Open 7 Days a Week
Adults $12 / Children (3-12) $8 / Children under 3 - Free
