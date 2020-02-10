LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Valentine's Day and chocolate are a perfect match.
Cloverfields Farm & Kitchen's Janine Washle is sharing ideas for a few sweet treats you can make for your special someone. She says chocolate truffles can be intimidating, but they are really simple.
Mini cheesecakes are an ideal size to give as gifts. A strawberry on top adds just enough decoration to make it special. and Janine will share all these recipes with you, if you send her a request.
To ask for a complimentary copy of all her Valentines recipes and instructions for the bacon rose bouquet she showed us last week, just email Janine Washle at cloverfields.farm.ky@gmail.com
Janine Washle's CloverFields Farm & Kitchen
Hardin Springs Area
Big Clifty, KY 42712
K's Cafe and Catering in Clarkson, Ky:
Janine and her husband David now own K's Cafe and Catering in Clarkson, Kentucky. It serves up diner fare like a country breakfast, fried green tomatoes, catfish, meatloaf and roast beef and potatoes. Stop in and try some of Janine's cooking for yourself. K's is at 102 W. Main in Clarkson, Ky. (270) 242-9904. Connect with K's Cafe on Facebook.
About Janine Washle:
CloverFields Farm & Kitchen is primarily an on-line destination. They are not open to drop-in visitors as it is a private residence. CloverFields Farm & Kitchen researches and reinterprets many traditional recipes using local produce, much from their own gardens, and adding a global perspective. Janine is working on her first cookbook, but she also has a long resume developing recipes for several companies. She has also won several contests and cook-offs with her original recipes.
