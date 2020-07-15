(FOX NEWS) -- A horse found itself caught in an uncomfortable position after it apparently tried to jump over a stable door. Unfortunately, the door was a bit taller than the animal anticipated.
A silver male horse in England got stuck on the door of its stable when its back legs failed to clear the object, according to Fox News, based on Southwest News Service reports. This left the horse with its front legs outside of the stable, but its back legs wedged on the door.
Photos show the horse standing over the door. While its front legs reached the ground, the animal could not lift its back legs over the door, leaving it in a very uncomfortable-looking situation.
The Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service was called to the scene to free the horse. Firefighters unscrewed the hinges of the stable and door and removed it, freeing the horse.
The animal was sedated while the rescue workers did their job. The horse reportedly did not suffer any serious injuries.
According to SWNS, the Bromyard Fire Station said the horse was "a little bit sore after his ordeal but should make a full recovery.”
