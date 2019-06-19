LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wanna get paid to sit by the pool?
It may sound like a pipe-dream, but Hotels.com wants to make it happen for one lucky job applicant -- and the site is offering to pay that person $10,000 to boot.
"Dust off your favorite pool floatie and grab the sunscreen!" the job posting declares. "This summer, we're hiring our first-ever 'Poolhop' to travel across the country researching the most epic hotel pools from coast to coast.
"It's a tough job, but someone has to do it."
The Poolhop's responsibilities include traveling to six hotels across the U.S. during two weeks in August, all the while capturing images of his or her tour and posting them to social media.
Applicants must be 21 years of age or older and be able to swim. They will receive a $10,000 stipend, as well as paid hotel stays and airfare.
To apply for the job, CLICK HERE.
