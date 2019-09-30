LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The high temperatures and lack of rain have wreaked havoc on yards across Kentuckiana.
Brownsboro Hardware & Paint owner Jim Lehrer offers a few suggestions for getting those yards green again and ready for spring.
A variety of sprinkler types are available to cover any size and shape yard. During the extreme lawns should receives 1-2 inches of water per week.
Fall is the best time for planting grass seed or laying sod. Feed your lawn to build a strong root system and an early green up in the spring.
Unwanted lawn critters can be a problem all year. Consider using traps, poison, or gas to get rid them before they damage your yard or foundation.
4858 Brownsboro Road
Louisville, KY 40207
502-897-1591
OR
9521 US Highway 42
Prospect, KY 40059
502-292-2595
Brownsboro Hardware & Paint is a locally owned, full-service hardware store in Louisville, Kentucky. With two locations we have been serving the East End of Louisville since 1960. They are your local source for Weber® grills, The Big Green Egg®, Benjamin Moore Paint® and all your hardware needs.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.