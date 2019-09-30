LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The high temperatures and lack of rain have wreaked havoc on yards across Kentuckiana.

Brownsboro Hardware & Paint owner Jim Lehrer offers a few suggestions for getting those yards green again and ready for spring.

A variety of sprinkler types are available to cover any size and shape yard. During the extreme lawns should receives 1-2 inches of water per week.

Fall is the best time for planting grass seed or laying sod. Feed your lawn to build a strong root system and an early green up in the spring.

Unwanted lawn critters can be a problem all year. Consider using traps, poison, or gas to get rid them before they damage your yard or foundation.

Brownsboro Hardware & Paint

4858 Brownsboro Road

Louisville, KY 40207

502-897-1591

OR

9521 US Highway 42

Prospect, KY 40059

502-292-2595

Twitter and Facebook  

Brownsboro Hardware & Paint is a locally owned, full-service hardware store in Louisville, Kentucky. With two locations we have been serving the East End of Louisville since 1960.  They are your local source for Weber® grills, The Big Green Egg®,  Benjamin Moore Paint® and all your hardware needs.

Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.