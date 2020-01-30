LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Prospective professional football players test their speed and agility during the NFL Scouting Combine.
They go through a battery of challenges.
For the fourth year, WDRB's Keith Kaiser wanted to test the abilities of the WDRB in the Morning crew.
But this year, the humans had to wear costumes and complete the challenges in mascot shoes.
Candyce, Sterling, Mike, Jude and Keith test their speed and skill against some of the most animated athletes during the Mascot Bowl XIII Combine.
Eric Hammer from Norton Sports Health Performance and Wellness Center keeps everyone honest and motivated.
Prospective athletes competed in the 20 yard dash, Pro Agility (20 yard Shuttle), Long Jump and Vertical Jump.
Keith Kaiser and Eric Crawford broke down the results of Mascot Bowl XIII Combine.
And yes, some mascots outperformed some humans in particular events.
You can see local mascots in action this Friday morning, January 31st when WDRB in the Morning presents Mascot Bowl XIII.
Mascot Bowl XIII Combine Results:
Vertical Jump
Long Jump
Pro Agility (20 Yard Shuttle)
20 Yard Dash
NFL Combine Comparisons:
40-yard dash
John Ross, WR, 2017
Time: 4.22 seconds (2.11 seconds 20-yard dash)
Vertical jump
Chris Conley, WR, 2015
Height: 45"
Broad Jump
Byron Jones, DB, 2015
Length: 12'3"
20-yard Shuttle (Pro Agility)
Jason Allen, CB, 2006 / Brandin Cooks, WR, 2014
Time: 3.81 seconds
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.