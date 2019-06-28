LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Schools Arts Center presents The Hunchback of Notre Dame: The Musical, June 26-29.
The cast of 40 adults and teens from the Kentuckiana area bring this classic to life.
Based on the Victor Hugo novel and songs from the Disney animated feature, The Hunchback of Notre Dame showcases the film's Academy Award-nominated score.
Written in story theatre form, Hunchback of Notre Dame is a moving story and features verbatim passages from Hugo's gothic novel.
The summer community production of Hunchback of Notre Dame is part fundraiser.
Through the friends of Notre Dame, a portion of the money raised will help in the restoration of the Notre Dame Cathedral in wake of the devastating fire this past year.
Friday, June 28 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 29 7 p.m.
Tickets are $13 for adults and $7 for students.
